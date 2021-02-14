New Mexico State continues ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ act in Saturday win over Seattle U

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON (KTSM) – With its back against the wall once again, New Mexico State played one of its best games of the season on Saturday in a 65-58 win over Seattle University.

After the Redhawks toppled the Aggies in the first game of the doubleheader on Friday night, head coach Chris Jans challenged his team to be better on the defensive end. For the second week in a row, NMSU looked fantastic on Saturday in the victory.

It’s a conundrum that is puzzling Jans, why the Aggies can look like one team on Friday, and a completely different team on Saturday. Much like UTEP has been in 2020-21, NMSU’s ‘Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’ act has been its trademark thus far, but Jans hopes it ends soon.

“It’s like we have a Friday team and a Saturday team in terms of our personality,” Jans said. “I’m not sure why, we’re not in a position to take anyone lightly with where we’re at. We said in the postgame, ‘we can’t keep doing this.'”

Jabari Rice led the Aggies with 19 points, Johnny McCants had 16 and Clayton Henry added 10 for NMSU. The Aggies drilled 12 three-pointers, including one from Henry with just over a minute to play to put NMSU up by eight points and effectively put the game away.

NMSU improved to 5-5, 2-4 in WAC play with the win. The Aggies are in sixth place in the league with three weeks left before the conference tournament.

New Mexico State will welcome second place Utah Valley to their “home” court at Eastwood High School in El Paso on Friday and Saturday.