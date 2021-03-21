New Mexico State completes 4-game sweep of Northern Colorado

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – The New Mexico State baseball team closed out its four-game series with Northern Colorado with a 7-4 win over the Bears on Sunday afternoon.

The victory clinched a weekend sweep over UNC, and was the Aggies’ eighth win in their last nine games. NMSU is now 9-7 overall, 7-1 in WAC play, putting them in second place in the conference.

Rorik Maltrud pitched six innings of shutout ball for the Aggies, striking out nine UNC batters. He got plenty of run support, including an RBI triple from Connor Laux and a 2-run home run by Kevin Jimenez.

Zerek Saenz continued swinging a hot bat for New Mexico State, going 3-4 with a pair of RBI in the victory.

Next up for New Mexico State are 12 consecutive road games, beginning next weekend at Seattle University.