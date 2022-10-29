AMHERST, Massachusetts (KTSM) – New Mexico State checked off another accomplishment in the Jerry Kill era. The Aggies collected their first road game win of the season after defeating Massachusetts, 23-13, at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts on Saturday.

Not only was that the Aggies’ first road game win of 2022, but it was their first road game win in four years. Last time NMSU notched a victory in enemy territory was the back in the 2018 season when they beat UTEP 27-20 at the Sun Bowl.

It didn’t look like NM State would be walking out of McGuirk Alumni Stadium with a win after the Minutemen took a 10-0 lead after a Kay’Ron Adams 66-yard touchdown run at the 12:54 mark of the second quarter.

NMSU finally got on the board after a 41-yard-field goal was made by Ethan Albertson. That had the Aggies down 10-3 with 9:12 left in the first half.

NMSU freshman quarterback Gavin Frakes got the start, but head coach Jerry Kill made the switch to junior quarterback Diego Pavia with five minutes left in the first half.

In Pavia’s second drive of the game, it took two plays to get 69 yards down the field and score. Pavia found Jamoni Jones wide open for a 39-yard touchdown pass. After the extra point, the game was tied at 10.

UMass would tack on one more field goal before the quarter ended. UMass entered halftime with a 13-10 lead.

In their first drive of the second half, NMSU got to UMass’ 13-yard line and had to settle for a 30-yard field goal from Albertson. That tied the game at 13.

After the NMSU defense forced UMass to punt the very next drive, the Aggies got to the Minutemen’s 26-yard line and once against settled for a field goal. Albertson nailed a 43-yard field goal to give NMSU at 16-13 lead over UMass.

The final blow was delivered with 3:42 left in the game. NMSU capped off an 8-play, 88-yard drive with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Diego Pavia to Terrell Warner. After the extra point, NMSU led 23-13.

UMass had nothing left to give as they would turn the ball over on downs in their last drive. That led to the Aggies running down the clock and securing a 23-13 victory over the Minutemen.

The Aggies locked down their first road game win since 2018 and secured back-to-back wins in a season for the first time since 2019.

Following the short break next week, NM State will return to Aggie Memorial Stadium to host Lamar on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 12 p.m. MT.

NM State Game Notes (Courtesy: NM State Athletics)

With a 23-13 victory, NM State picks up its first road win since September 22, 2018 against UTEP. With the win, the Aggies leave UMass with the longest road losing streak at 21 games.

Syrus Dumas recorded his second interception of the season for NM State in the second quarter. Dumas now has two of NM State’s three interceptions.

recorded his second interception of the season for NM State in the second quarter. Dumas now has two of NM State’s three interceptions. Diego Pavia completed his first touchdown pass of the season when he found Jamoni Jones for 39 yards.

completed his first touchdown pass of the season when he found for 39 yards. The touchdown was also Jones’ first receiving touchdown of his NM State career.

Needing just two plays and 22 seconds for Jones’ touchdown catch, it was second-fastest scoring drive this season for NM State.

Pavia’s 48-yard run in the third quarter was the longest of his NM State career and the second-longest rush by an Aggie this season.

Pavia needed just five completions to set a new career-best in passing yards. The Albuquerque native finished with 194 passing yards.

Justice Powers finished with a career-high 81 receiving yards and matched his career-best with three receptions.

finished with a career-high 81 receiving yards and matched his career-best with three receptions. NM State threw for 223 yards on Saturday – The most in a single-game this season.

Pavia found Terrell Warner for a 27-yard touchdown with 3:42 left to play. The score was the first of the season for the wide receiver.

for a 27-yard touchdown with 3:42 left to play. The score was the first of the season for the wide receiver. 11 different Aggies caught a pass in the ballgame.

Chris Ojoh finished the game with 12 tackles, marking his third straight game with 10+ defensive stops.

