SEATTLE (KTSM) – 48 hours after arguably its best performance of the season, New Mexico State followed it up with a win in maybe its most important game of the year.

In a battle of two teams tied for first place in the WAC, the Aggies defeated Seattle University 68-55 on the road in a hostile environment on Monday night, sweeping the season series with the Redhawks and grabbing sole possession of first place in the WAC in the process.

The win came just two days after New Mexico State (23-4, 13-2, WAC) obliterated Grand Canyon 82-66 in Phoenix. With three games remaining in the regular season, NMSU looks to be playing its best basketball at the perfect time.

The Aggies led by three points at halftime and took a 10-point advantage with 16:41 left in the game, but Seattle (21-7, 12-3 WAC) began to chip away at the deficit immediately. A 9-0 run cut the NMSU lead to just one point with under 14 minutes left.

However, just like they did on Saturday vs. the Lopes, every time Seattle made a run, the Aggies would answer back. Right after the Redhawks cut the lead to one, Jabari Rice drilled back-to-back threes and Johnny McCants threw down a thunderous dunk to give NMSU some breathing room.

From that point, the closest the Redhawks would get the rest of the way was four points. NMSU closed the game on an 12-3 run over the final four minutes to secure the win.

Hours after being named WAC Player of the Week for a fourth time this season, Teddy Allen scored 19 points to lead the Aggies. NMSU also got a huge contribution from Will McNair who had a massive double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, as well as three blocked shots.

NMSU now has a one-game lead in the WAC race over Sam Houston and Seattle, which are tied for second place. The Aggies harbor the tiebreaker over the Redhawks; however, the Bearkats hold the tiebreaker with NMSU.

The Aggies will play their final regular season road game against Chicago State on Saturday, before returning home next week to host Stephen F. Austin March 2. They close out the regular season slate on March 5 at the Pan American Center vs. Utah Valley.