LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Hundreds of people gathered at the Plaza De Las Cruces in downtown Las Cruces to celebrate New Mexico State football’s bowl game victory with the team on Saturday.

All of Las Cruces showed up for the Champs! #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/CPXRZpbfva — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) January 21, 2023

The celebration came almost a month after New Mexico State beat Bowling Green, 24-19 in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, Michigan on Dec. 26, 2022.

Las Cruces… WHAT A DAY! Thank you for showing out AGGIE NATION! #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/zyMV5vvdTU — Coach Kill (@coachkill_fb) January 21, 2023

It was the Aggies’ fourth bowl game win in program history. The bowl game win came in the first year with Jerry Kill as the head coach of the team. After starting the season 1-5, the Aggies rallied back to win five of their last six games of the regular season. Their biggest win came against Liberty on Nov. 26 when the Aggies grabbed a 49-14 victory in Lynchburg, Va.

Days after the Liberty win, New Mexico State then asked the NCAA for a waiver to be deemed bowl game eligible.

The NCAA would go onto grant New Mexico State’s waiver and the team accepted an invite to the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, Michigan.

New Mexico State secured a 24-19 win over Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26, 2022. It was the first bowl game win as a FBS head coach for Jerry Kill. The Aggies finished the season with a 7-6 record.

We would like to say a big THANK YOU to New Mexico State and the whole Las Cruces community for welcoming and including us in today’s celebration!#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/dA6ORGOnVN — Quick Lane Bowl (@quicklanebowl) January 21, 2023

Kill and the Aggies will now look towards the 2023 season and hope to build off the success they had last season.