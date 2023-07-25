ARLINGTON, Texas (KTSM) – Appearing at its first-ever Conference USA media day on Tuesday, New Mexico State had an air of optimism around it as the Aggies enter the 2023 season, their first in CUSA.

Fresh off winning the Quick Lane Bowl last December, second-year head coach Jerry Kill said he was, “cautiously optimistic” about what the Aggies could be in 2023, even comparing NMSU to his Northern Illinois teams that ended up playing in an Orange Bowl over a decade ago.

“We really try to run it like a Power Five program. We’ve made great strides in one year and looking for the strides that we can make this coming year,” Kill said. “We’ve got high goals. I’ve heard a couple comments that we don’t have that much talent, so forth. Well, you know, I think we’ll have a little bit more talent than what people think.”

NMSU was picked to finish in fifth place in the CUSA preseason poll released last week. At media day, Kill, quarterback Diego Pavia and defensive back Andre Seldon fielded questions about the upcoming season.

It’s been chronicled for nearly two years at this point, that NMSU will be back in an FBS conference for the first time since 2017 in CUSA this year. The move was huge for the Aggies, because Kill has said on multiple occasions that he wouldn’t have come to NMSU if they weren’t going to be in a conference.

“It’s a great conference for us. It’ll be tremendously competitive, there’s great coaches in the conference,” Kill said. “Mario [Moccia] said that it was a perfect fit. And I said, ‘Well, if we’re going get a conference, I’m going to come to New Mexico State, otherwise it’s not happening.’”

Pavia was a revelation late in the 2022 season for NMSU, leading the Aggies to wins in five of their last six games, including the Quick Lane Bowl victory over Bowling Green.

The Volcano Vista High School graduate went nuts in the final three games in particular, accounting for 13 total touchdowns with just one turnover and over 800 yards of total offense. He’ll have some talented receivers and running backs, plus an experienced offensive line returning in 2023.

At #CUSA Media Day, Jerry Kill said this New Mexico State team has as much talent and athleticism as his Northern Illinois team that went to a BCS game a little over a decade ago. Kill says he’s “cautiously optimistic” about this team & thinks they’ll be better than people think — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 25, 2023

“Our culture back at New Mexico State is basically, we’re doing everything we can to win,” Pavia said. “From a nutrition standpoint, the weight room – we set that culture up for us to go out there and compete so that we can win and give us an opportunity to win every single day.”

Defensively, Seldon will lead what is a younger, inexperienced defense from a year ago. However, NMSU added some talent in the offseason, including Arizona transfer defensive lineman Dion Wilson Jr. and Penn State transfer Jamari Buddin at linebacker.

“I’m just trying to be that guy to lead by example. I mean, we did a good job last year being the most improved defense in the country,” Seldon said. “I feel like it’s easy to get guys to come along when they believe and see what’s going on on the field. So, I feel like just for me, just really leading by example, bringing all the young guys all the transfers and make sure everybody on the same page so we can get going.”

New Mexico State's Jerry Kill exuding confidence at #CUSA media day. Interesting to see him say these things; by his own admission, he's typically the more "aww shucks" type about his teams. pic.twitter.com/wA5wKr9DwC — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 25, 2023

Kill likes what he has coming back and the leadership the returning players have provided. He also thinks NMSU added some strong players in their 2023 recruiting class.

The Aggies will open fall camp on Wednesday morning in Las Cruces, ahead of the season opener on Aug. 26 at home vs. UMass at 5 p.m. on ESPN.