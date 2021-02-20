New Mexico State bounces back again on a Saturday with 67-60 win over Utah Valley

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – There’s something about Saturday nights that get the juices flowing for New Mexico State.

Each of the last three weeks, the Aggies have lost on Friday night in the first game of their WAC weekend doubleheader, and in each of the last three weeks, NMSU has responded on Saturday with a victory. The Aggies defeated Utah Valley 67-60 on Saturday night at Eastwood High School in El Paso.

Jabari Rice scored 20 points in the win, while Evan Gilyard chipped in 16 points and Donnie Tillman added 10 points.

New Mexico State struggled to make plays late on Friday night to eke out a win, but that was not the case on Saturday. With the game tied at 60 with under two minutes left, the Aggies ended the game on a 7-0 run to earn the victory.

NMSU is now 6-6, 3-5 in WAC play. The five conference losses are more than the Aggies had in the WAC between 2017 to 2020, combined.

The Aggies are back in action next week on the road at Tarleton State for two games in Stephenville, Texas.