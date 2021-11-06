New Mexico State blows halftime lead, loses to Utah State 35-13 at home

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Logan Bonner passed for 359 yards and four touchdowns — including two to Deven Thompkins — and Utah State pulled away in the second half to beat New Mexico State 35-13 in nonconference play on Saturday.

After New Mexico State’s Aggies jumped out to a 10-0 lead after one quarter, Bonner and Thompkins teamed up for a 26-yard score to cut the Utah State Aggies’ deficit to three points. Ethan Albertson’s second field goal put NMSU up 13-7 at halftime.

NM State returns to action next Saturday at No. 3 Alabama.

Bonner took over in the third quarter — needing just four plays on their opening drive before firing a 54-yard scoring strike to Thompkins that gave Utah State (7-2) the lead for good. Thompkins finished with nine receptions for 215 yards.

“We played a good half of defense and a good half of offense, but you have to play two halves and that’s been our issue all year,” said NMSU head coach Doug Martin. “Guys are playing hard and working hard, it’s just being able to play a full game. We play in spurts and you have to be able to play a full game.”

Bonner added a 4-yard TD toss to Derek Wright before Elelyon Noa scored on a 4-yard run to put USU up 28-13 after three quarters. Bonner capped the run of 28 unaswered points with a 1-yard TD toss to Justin McGriff with 8:43 left to play.

Bonner completed 23 of 32 passes for Utah State with one interception.

Jonah Johnson was 30-of-44 passing for 298 yards for New Mexico State (1-8), which plays as an FBS Independent but officially signed on to join Conference USA in 2023 on Friday.