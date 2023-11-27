LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Friday is setting up to be perhaps the biggest day in the history of New Mexico State football, as the Aggies play for in their first-ever conference championship game vs. No. 25 Liberty in the Conference USA title contest.

The Aggies began preparations for the game on Monday night in Las Cruces, holding a short walk-through practice. The game is the first conference title game NMSU has ever played in and will mark the first opportunity for the Aggies to win a conference championship since 1978 when they won the Missouri Valley.

Second-year head coach Jerry Kill has led NMSU to one of the best seasons in program history. At 10-3, the Aggies not only beat an SEC team for the first time, they also have already secured just the second double-digit win season ever, one win shy of the program record of 11 wins set in 1960.

Standing in their way is undefeated 12-0 Liberty, ranked No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Aggies are 10-point underdogs, but that hasn’t bothered them one bit all year. They seem to play better when they get doubted and that’s a testament to Kill and his coaching staff getting the team to believe.

“I think there’s a deep trust between our coaches and our kids and a great bond. There’s nothing that can make things happier than having a group of kids come together. It took awhile, but when you do that then you have a chance to do some special things,” Kill said.

The Aggies play Liberty for the Conference USA title on Friday at 5 p.m. MT on the CBS Sports Network. NMSU also wants some revenge for an early-season 33-17 loss to the Flames in Lynchburg when the Aggies were a much different team.

KTSM will be making the trip to the CUSA championship game to cover NMSU and will begin reports on Thursday night ahead of Friday’s game.