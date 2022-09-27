LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball began official practices for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Tuesday.

These will be important practices as the college basketball season inches closer and closer. The Aggies, led by first-year head coach Greg Heiar, composed of 16 newcomers and three returners from the 2021 squad, will use every single one of these practices to evaluate what they’ll be heading into this season with.

“A lot more thought is going into the practice plan and what we need to get accomplished,” said NM State head coach Greg Heiar. “Games are right around the corner so the importance of the little details become more and more important.”

“I think the intensity level is going to be a little more higher because we know the season is a short ways aways so he’s [Heiar] trying to get us prepared for every game.” said NM State guard Deshawndre Washington.

Heiar provided an update regarding the eligibilty status for two of the team’s new additions: LSU transfer Xavier Pinson and Arizona transfer Kim Aiken. Heiar says the two are still waiting on eligibility waivers for the upcoming season.

Greg Heiar said LSU transfer Xavier Pinson & Arizona transfer Kim Aiken are still waiting on eligibility waivers for 2022-23 at New Mexico State. Pinson’s is an NCAA thing & could come down within a few weeks. Aiken’s is at Arizona & may be longer, but NMSU planning to have both. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 27, 2022

Along with the first day of official practices, the Aggies released their full schedule for the 2022-23 season.

Here is a look at the complete schedule (Courtesy: NM State Athletics)

Thursday, Oct. 20 – Crimson & White

Wednesday, Nov. 2 vs. – Western New Mexico (EXH)

Monday, Nov. 7 vs. – New Mexico Highlands

Saturday, Nov. 12 – at UTEP

Saturday, Nov. 19 – at New Mexico

^Friday, Nov. 25 – vs. San Diego

^Saturday, Nov. 26 – vs. UC Irvine/Nicholls State

Wednesday, Nov. 30 vs. – vs. UTEP

Saturday, Dec. 3 vs. – New Mexico

Wednesday, Dec. 7 – at Santa Clara

Sunday, Dec. 11 – at Duquesne

Wednesday, Dec. 14 – at Saint Mary’s

Sunday, Dec. 18 – vs. Northern New Mexico

#Wednesday, Dec. 21 – vs. Kent State

#Thursday, Dec. 22 – vs. UTEP/N.C. A&T

*Wednesday, Dec. 28 – vs. Southern Utah

*Saturday, Dec. 31 vs. – Sam Houston State

*Wednesday, Jan. 4 – at Stephen F. Austin

*Saturday, Jan. 7 vs. California Baptist

*Thursday, Jan. 12 – at Seattle U

*Saturday, Jan. 14 – vs. UT Arlington

*Thursday, Jan. 19 – at Southern Utah

*Saturday, Jan. 21 – at Utah Tech

*Saturday, Jan. 28 – at Utah Valley

*Thursday, Feb. 2 – vs. Stephen F. Austin

*Saturday, Feb. 4 – vs. Seattle U

*Thursday, Feb. 9 – at Grand Canyon

*Saturday, Feb. 11 – at California Baptist

*Wednesday, Feb. 15 – vs. Abilene Christian

*Saturday, Feb. 18 – vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

*Tuesday, Feb. 21 – vs. Grand Canyon

*Wednesday, March 1 – at Abilene Christian

*Friday, March 3 – at Tarleton



Bold indicates home game

^Las Vegas Invitational (Las Vegas, Nev.)

#WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational (El Paso, Texas)

*Western Athletic Conference opponent

The schedule is one that the Aggies know will be challenging to get through in their first year together but they are looking forward to it.

“This schedule is going to be definitely challenging but it is what they [the team] wanted,” said Heiar. “I asked the guys ‘what type of scheduled they want to play?’ and they were like ‘coach, we want to play with the best.’ I am with them.”

Before competing in games that will be tracked by the Aggies’ win-loss record, Aggie Nation will have a chance to watch the Aggies compete in the Crimson & White intrasquad scrimmage on Oct. 20 inside the Pan American Center. NM State’s final tune-up session will then come on Wednesday, Nov. 2, when it hosts in-state foe Western New Mexico for an exhibition match.