LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico State football team began its preparations for the 2023 college football season as it began its fall camp on Wednesday at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

New Mexico State football opens up fall camp for the 2023 season. HC Jerry Kill is walking around really pumped up with his players. Aggies have high expectations this year after a bowl winning season in 2022. pic.twitter.com/meOuGIIlAQ — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) July 26, 2023

The Aggies kicked off its second fall camp under the direction of head coach Jerry Kill. In day one of the camp, the Aggies displayed a new energy and a higher intensity during practice reps.

That’s because New Mexico State is aiming to build off of a successful 2022 season where the program won seven games. One of them was a victory in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, Michigan against Bowling Green. That was the Aggies’ first bowl game win since 2017 and a big one as it came in year one of the Jerry Kill era in Las Cruces.

As far as the team’s approach to this year’s fall camp after a great 2022 season, it seems the Aggies are sticking with that ‘hard hat, lunch pail’ mentality.

“As far as our approach and attitude and things like that, we’re not going to change anything,” Kill said post-practice on Wednesday. “Our kids know what we need to do, and they know we won seven games. We know what everybody expects us to do.”

“We’re coming out with new intensity. Coach [Jerry] Kill set the standard even higher now, so we’ve got to meet that expectation,” New Mexico State senior quarterback Diego Pavia said. “I believe there’s not a ceiling for us. We have so much talent coming back, so much chemistry and I feel like the guys really want to do something special that’s never been done here before.”

With high expectations and big goals set for this season, Kill and the Aggies have a lot of work to do this fall camp before the regular season opener against UMass at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Aug. 26.