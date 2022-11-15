LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – New Mexico State women’s basketball grabbed its biggest win of the season so far on Tuesday night. New Mexico State edged out ‘Battle of I-25’ rival, New Mexico, 73-64, in an overtime thriller at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Overtime did not seem like an option on the table once the game started. The Aggies’ dominated the first quarter of play. The Aggies offense was rolling as they jumped out a 20-2 lead at the end of the first frame. NMSU shot 47% from the field on 9-of-19 shooting. Meanwhile, the Lobos were ice cold, shooting 7% from the floor on 1 of 14 shooting.

It’s the Battle of I-25. New Mexico State and New Mexico’s women’s basketball teams duking it out at the Pan American Center. It’s a fight the Aggies are winning big time though. NMSU leads 20-2 at the end of the first quarter of play. pic.twitter.com/ldaYGRxZ9Z — Sam Guzman (@samguzmanTV) November 16, 2022

The Lobos started clicking a bit more in the second half. NMSU outscored UNM 12-11 in the quarter to take a 32-13 lead into halftime.

New Mexico State built up a 28-point lead at the 2:31 mark of the third quarter and it looked like the job was done. That was until the Lobos managed to trim down their large deficit and tied the game at 52 with 2:34 left in the game. New Mexico State had the chance to win at the buzzer but a shot from Ashlee Strawbridge just rimmed in and out as time expired.

END OF 4TH QUARTER: NMSU 57, UNM 57. We’re heading to overtime. Molly Kaiser’s potential game-winner clanks off the rim. Ashlee Strawbridge’s putback is two inches off and two tenths of a second late. Aggies led by 28 in the third. Now we’re playing extra basketball. pic.twitter.com/527f2SFSCs — Stephen Wagner (@stephenwag22) November 16, 2022

In overtime, the Aggies found their old form. The Aggies outscored the Lobos 16-7 in overtime and build up a lead as big of nine points to end the game with a final score of 73-64.

Tuesday night’s victory for NMSU marked their first win over New Mexico since Nov. 30, 2016.

“These girls are different. They didn’t have to take me. I didn’t have to take them. We decided to take a chance on each other,” said NM State head coach Jody Adams-Birch. “They deserve it – Of any team I’ve ever coached, they deserve it. They work. They come in the office. They come and hang out with us. They want to watch film with us. They want to goof around with us. It’s truly a family atmosphere. I’m just really, honestly, honored to be on the journey with them.”

Three games into the Jody Adams-Birch era, New Mexico State sits with a 2-1 record with wins over New Mexico Highlands and New Mexico. Up next for the Aggies, the Denver Classic Tournament that starts Friday, Nov. 25. NMSU will open up tournament play against Yale.

