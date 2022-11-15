LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – New Mexico State women’s basketball grabbed its biggest win of the season so far on Tuesday night. New Mexico State edged out ‘Battle of I-25’ rival, New Mexico, 73-64, in an overtime thriller at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Overtime did not seem like an option on the table once the game started. The Aggies’ dominated the first quarter of play. The Aggies offense was rolling as they jumped out a 20-2 lead at the end of the first frame. NMSU shot 47% from the field on 9-of-19 shooting. Meanwhile, the Lobos were ice cold, shooting 7% from the floor on 1 of 14 shooting.
The Lobos started clicking a bit more in the second half. NMSU outscored UNM 12-11 in the quarter to take a 32-13 lead into halftime.
New Mexico State built up a 28-point lead at the 2:31 mark of the third quarter and it looked like the job was done. That was until the Lobos managed to trim down their large deficit and tied the game at 52 with 2:34 left in the game. New Mexico State had the chance to win at the buzzer but a shot from Ashlee Strawbridge just rimmed in and out as time expired.
In overtime, the Aggies found their old form. The Aggies outscored the Lobos 16-7 in overtime and build up a lead as big of nine points to end the game with a final score of 73-64.
Tuesday night’s victory for NMSU marked their first win over New Mexico since Nov. 30, 2016.
“These girls are different. They didn’t have to take me. I didn’t have to take them. We decided to take a chance on each other,” said NM State head coach Jody Adams-Birch. “They deserve it – Of any team I’ve ever coached, they deserve it. They work. They come in the office. They come and hang out with us. They want to watch film with us. They want to goof around with us. It’s truly a family atmosphere. I’m just really, honestly, honored to be on the journey with them.”
Three games into the Jody Adams-Birch era, New Mexico State sits with a 2-1 record with wins over New Mexico Highlands and New Mexico. Up next for the Aggies, the Denver Classic Tournament that starts Friday, Nov. 25. NMSU will open up tournament play against Yale.
Game Notes (Courtesy: NM State Athletics)
- The Aggies had not an opponent to two points or less since March 11, 2016 against Utah Valley in the WAC Tournament.
- The Aggies snap an eight-game skid against the Lobos
- All ten Aggies who appeared in the game scored
- The Aggies set a new season high in rebounding securing 44 boards.
- NM State forced 20+ turnovers for the third consecutive game.
- The Aggies elected to go with their same starting five from the previous game: Ashley Strawbridge, Molly Kaiser, Soufia Inoussa, Taylor Donaldson and Fama Thiam