TUCSON, Ariz. – With nobody out in the top of the eighth inning, the NM State baseball team appeared to be in prime position to make seismic tremors throughout the college baseball world with an upset of No. 12 Arizona. The Wildcats struck for a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a late lead and would hold on for a 4-2 win over the Aggies.

Arizona struck for two runs before the Aggies starter could get into a rhythm early on. Beginning with the final two outs of the first inning, Cam Blazek settled into a groove and retired 13 straight Wildcat hitters. Blazek struck out six Arizona hitters in his 5.0 innings of work on Tuesday.

Frank Dickson IV tossed a pair of scoreless innings after replacing Blazek on the bump. Blazek and Dickson combined for 7.2 strong innings on Friday night against Sacramento State before spinning another 7.0 innings on Tuesday.

After Tommy Tabak was hit by a pitch and Nolan Funke singled up the middle to lead off the Aggie eighth, Preston Godfrey came up clutch for NM State. Down by a pair late in the game, Godfrey laced a triple down the right field line and tied the game for the Aggies. With the game tied and the bases loaded, the Aggies appeared to be in prime position to put Arizona away before back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Wildcats loaded the bases with one out before Alex Bustamante struck out the first hitter he faced. With two away, Arizona lined a single back up the middle, scoring a pair and giving the Wildcats a 4-2 lead.

Down to their final hopes, the Aggies went quietly in the ninth inning, squandering their hopes of an upset.

NM State will be back to Las Cruces this weekend as it hosts UT – Rio Grande Valley for a non-conference series at Presley Askew Field. The three-game set will get underway on Friday night at 6 PM.