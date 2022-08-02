NASSAU, Bahamas (KTSM) – In its second of four games on a foreign tour to the Bahamas, New Mexico State defeated the Bahamian National Team 118-73 on Tuesday night.

With Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (a Bahamas native) watching from the stands, NMSU shot over 50% from the floor, out-rebounded the Bahamas by 37 and buried 13 three-pointers.

New head coach Greg Heiar’s system has led to a lot of turnovers for the opposition in two games; the Aggies forced the Bahamas into 21 turnovers on Tuesday.

» 53% FG

» 13 made threes

» 6 players in double figures

» +37 rebound margin

» 21 forced turnovers



Six players scored in double-figures for NMSU, led by DeShawndre Washington’s 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Sharpshooter Kyle Feit scored 15 points, ChiChi Avery had 13 points and Doctor Bradley and Deuce Benjamin each had 12 for the Aggies.

NMSU will be back in action on Thursday vs. the Bahamian National Team “B” Squad.