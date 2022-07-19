LAS CRUCES, N.M. – In order to maintain New Mexico State’s long-standing winning culture, head coach Greg Heiar wants to surround himself with winners. New assistant coach Chad Myers is the final assistant added to the coaching staff and is just that – a winner.



“I’m really excited to announce the hiring of Chad Myers,” Heiar said. “I’ve known Chad for a long time. He has a relentless work ethic, is very knowledgeable of today’s game, has tremendous people skills, is a big-time energy giver and has a unique ability to build strong relationships with his current and former players. He is also known for his creative ways to develop players both physically and mentally.



“He has won games at a crazy high level as a head coach everywhere he has been. His high school, prep school and AAU connections will help us continue to recruit high-level future Aggies.”



Myers brings with him nearly 20 years of coaching experience and an extensive resume of success as a head coach at the post-graduate level. Most recently, Myers was the head coach of the nationally recognized IMG Academy. While in Bradenton, Fla., he led IMG to a 55-4 overall record and pushed his teams to appearances in both the 2020 and 2021 National Tournament.



“I am very excited to be joining the winning culture here at New Mexico State,” Myers said. “NM State is a special place with a rich tradition and Coach Heiar has a proven track record of winning at every stop. His player development is second to none and he and the entire staff have done a great job in their first couple of months here in Las Cruces.”



In his debut season as IMG’s bench boss, Myers led his squad to a 29-3 record and helped IMG ascend to a No. 1 ranking in the National Poll during the regular season.



Prior to taking over the IMG program, Myers served his second stint as the head coach of the post-graduate program at Massanhutten Military Academy from 2016-19 after previously leading the program from 2011-13. In his second go around, he led MMA to an overall record of 88-15, including one national tournament appearance.



In his first two seasons as the head coach of MMA, Myers steered the program to a 58-12 record and two Elite 8 appearances. This also marked the first time in school history that the academy earned a spot in the Elite 8. While there, he helped 17 players commit to NCAA Division I programs and helped all 25 players he recruited sign to play college basketball following their time at MMA.



Myers was also the head coach and the notorious Elev8 Academy where he helped his teams achieve a 50-14 overall record from 2014-16. His time with Elev8 also included two national tournament appearances in two seasons. While there, Elev8 Academy saw 21 players commit to NCAA Division I schools after growing under Myers.



Myers’ experience is not limited to the post-graduate level as he also served as the Director of Basketball Operations for men’s basketball at Radford University from 2009-11.



As a prep coach, Myers has helped develop hundreds of players, including five players who eventually reached the NBA level. Frank Mason, Jamorko Pickett, Kenyon Martin, Jr., Tyrese Martin and Dereon Seabron all enhanced their skills thanks to the teaching of Myers.