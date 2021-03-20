New Mexico State baseball sweeps doubleheader with Northern Colorado

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – The New Mexico State baseball team swept a doubleheader with WAC opponent Northern Colorado, 6-0, 15-8 on Saturday afternoon at Presley Askew Field.

In game one, Chris Jefferson pitched a complete game shutout for the Aggies, striking out nine Bears as he improved to 3-1 on the season.

In game two, the bats truly came alive for NMSU, smashing 18 hits in the victory. Zarek Saenz went 5-6 in game two, while Austin Duffy had 4 RBI. Tommy Tabak was 4-5 and tied a program record with two triples in the game.

With the pair of victories, NMSU is now 8-7 on the year, 7-1 in WAC play. The Aggies can get the sweep of the Bears at noon on Sunday in Las Cruces.

