LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – After an unforeseen 2022 season, where New Mexico State, a team that finished the regular season 20-32, won the WAC Baseball Tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, the Aggies returned to Presley Askew Field to gear up for the upcoming 2023 campaign on Friday.

“This is always a beautiful time of the year,” NM State baseball head coach Mike Kirby said. “The guys are excited, they are looking good, so we are just pumped up to be out here.”

“We got a lot of guys that were on the team last year that know what it takes to go back-to-back,” NM State senior infielder Kevin Jimenez said. “I’m excited to be here and excited to be with the guys and get this thing rolling.”

This season, New Mexico State will return 11 players from the 2022 squad and welcomes in 26 new faces to the program. With three weeks to prepare for the upcoming season, the Aggies are hoping to get all the returnees and newcomers on the same page to see if they can repeat last season’s success while being a bit more dominant during the regular season.

“However, it has to happen as long as we are the ones standing at the end,” Kirby said. “I’d much rather have a better season and go into the WAC Tournament as a one-seed rather than a four-seed. That would be awesome.”

“We already know what it takes to do it, so we’re trying to get the new guys rolling with us on the same page,” NM State junior starting pitcher Pablo Cortes said.

New Mexico State will open up their season against Bellarmine on Feb. 17 at Presley Askew Field.







