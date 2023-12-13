ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – In search of its second consecutive bowl victory, New Mexico State arrived in Albuquerque on Wednesday afternoon in advance of Saturday’s Isleta New Mexico Bowl vs. Fresno State.

The Aggies (10-4) will battle the Bulldogs (8-4) in the bowl game on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. at University Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.

“It’s great to be here in our state representing the state of New Mexico and Las Cruces. We’ve got to do our part, bowl games are great for the kids,” said head coach Jerry Kill.

Playing in the New Mexico Bowl for the first time ever, the Aggies and second year head coach Jerry Kill were greeted by bowl executives and mariachis in the Duke City at their hotel.

NMSU is undefeated in bowl games all-time, including the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl win over Bowling Green. The Aggies are looking to keep that streak going, while also holding serve in their home state.

“As a New Mexico native, I’ve been to this bowl game a few times. It’s going to be a cold game as it’s been. It’s one thing that we’re looking forward to and we just can’t wait until Saturday,” said NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia, a native of Albuquerque.

Pavia told reporters on Wednesday that his shoulder – which has been injured for a few weeks – is doing much better and he will indeed play vs. the Bulldogs in the bowl game.

Bowl games are about having fun, too and the Aggies did plenty of that on Wednesday too, joining Fresno State for bowling, video games and more at Main Event in Albuquerque.

For NMSU seniors like tight end Ron Tiavaasue, they’re soaking the entire bowl experience in as much as they can.

“It’s been good, this is my first bowl game as a collegiate athlete and probably my last, and it’s been fun. It’s good to hang out with teammates and stuff,” said Tiavaasue.

Any team playing in a bowl game has to strike a balance between having fun and getting down to business to prepare to win the game when the time comes.

“I have high standards and my standards are that when we’re doing football, it’s business. When we’re not and you have time to relax that’s your time,” Kill said.

Added NMSU offensive lineman, Shiyazh Pete, a native of Shiprock, N.M, “This is a business trip. This is just a good chance to stretch our legs and have fun, but it’s football first.

The Aggies will really get down to business on Thursday, when they hold their first bowl practice in Albuquerque on Thursday morning. Media are not allowed to attend bowl practices this year.