New Mexico State announces 6-year contract extension, raise for Chris Jans

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – New Mexico State gave Chris Jans a six-year contract extension through April 30, 2027, the school announced on Wednesday.

Jans was a finalist for the UTEP vacancy that eventually went to Joe Golding; with Jans officially returning to Las Cruces, the university was finally able to announce the details of the extension, many of which were finalized in the summer of 2020.

“Sheri and I are honored to receive this contract extension from NM State,” said Jans. “We are appreciative of the hard work, dedication, and generosity of the donors, Shari Jones and the 6th Man Club members, NM State’s Board of Regents, administration, and especially Mario Moccia and Braun Cartwright.”

Jans’ restructured contract takes effect April 14, 2021 and features the same $290,000 base salary as he was paid in the 2020-21 season. His retention bonus, however, increases from $216,000 to $294,000, meaning that for each year he remains with the Aggies, he’ll get a near-$300,000 bonus. With the retention bonus, Jans makes a yearly sum of $584,000, not including incentive bonuses.

An additional piece to the new contract distributes a sum of $72,500 between Jans and the other coaches on his staff. The $72,500 was made available by donors to the NM State men’s basketball program.

With the new deal, Jans’ contract buyout was also adjusted. If he leaves NMSU before the end of the 2021-22 season, the buyout is $145,000. Any time after the 2021-22 season, if Jans leaves for a Power-5 school, the buyout is $100,000, plus whatever amount Jans takes from the $72,500 meant for the entire coaching staff. If he leaves for a non-Power-5 school any time after the 2021,22 season, his buyout is $50,000, plus whatever amount Jans takes from the $72,500 meant for the entire coaching staff.

In four years with the Aggies, Jans has won three WAC championships (2018, 2019, 2020), been to a pair of NCAA Tournaments and in a pandemic-stricken 2021 season, NMSU still managed to advance to the WAC Tournament Championship Game under his guidance.

“What coach Jans has accomplished in his tenure at NM State has exceeded my highest expectations,” said NM State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia. “His student-athletes have done tremendously well in the classroom, have been good citizens in the community and continue to represent our university proudly.

“From a competitive standpoint, Chris is 9-3 in rivalry games against New Mexico and UTEP, has won WAC regular season and tournament championships, and provided thrilling entertainment even in razor-thin losses at second-ranked Kansas and 2019 Final Four participant Auburn in the NCAA Tournament,” Moccia continued. “In addition, prior to coach Jans’ arrival, our men’s basketball program beat just one Power Five program in 17 years. Under his leadership, the Aggies have five such wins to their credit and as a result Chris has cemented NM State as one of the nation’s premier mid-major programs.”

All told, Jans’ record as an NCAA Division I head coach stands at 116-37 (.758) through five seasons. Jans’ winning percentage of .758 is the fifth-best among all active NCAA Division I bench bosses with only Mark Few (Gonzaga), John Calipari (Kentucky), Bill Self (Kansas) and Mike Krzyzewski (Duke) ahead of NM State’s leader.

“This only increases our motivation to continue leading this historic program as we pursue our goals of winning championships and making Aggies everywhere proud of this program,” Jans said.