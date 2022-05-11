ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks – today revealed that The Panamaniacs, the New Mexico State alumni team, has gained entry into this year’s 64 team field.

The Panamaniacs are organized by general manager Brandon Mason, a former Aggies guard from 1999-2003, and Preston Laird, a former New Mexico State men’s basketball assistant from 2012-16. The Panamaniacs roster currently includes:

Justin Hawkins (2006-08)

Wendell McKines (2007-12)

Bandja Sy (2009-13)

Ian Baker (2013-17)

Braxton Huggins (2014-17)

Zach Lofton (2017-18)

Evan Gilyard II (2019-21)

(2019-21) Ivan Aurrecoechea (2018-20)

(2018-20) Johnny McCants (2017-22)

Additional roster announcements will be made in the near future.

The Panamaniacs will be competing in TBT’s New Mexico Regional at The Pit from July 18-21. The region is hosted by The Enchantment, the New Mexico alumni team featuring J.R. Giddens, Anthony Mathis, Drew Gordon, and others. The remaining six teams in the New Mexico Regional will be revealed in June.

The winner of the New Mexico Regional will advance to Dayton, Ohio for TBT’s Championship Week at UD Arena from July 29-August 2.

For tickets or more information on The Panamaniacs and TBT, visit TheTournament.com.