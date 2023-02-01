LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State added 10 players to its 2023 signing class on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

The Aggies, who inked 28 players during the early signing period in December, added a pair of Power-5 players on Wednesday in Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin and Wyoming defensive back Keonte Glitton.

Under second-year head coach Jerry Kill, NMSU used its victory in the Quick Lane Bowl to end the 2022 campaign to its advantage. The Aggies’ signing class featured 19 three-star recruits, according to On3 Sports and ranked 97th nationally, fourth overall in Conference USA.

“We’ve added a lot of depth and athletic talent. We feel like we made our team better today and that’s what it’s all about,” Kill said.

NMSU hosted a Signing Day event for Aggie fans to attend as the coaching staff went over the entire signing class. Below is the list of players New Mexico State signed, courtesy of the university.