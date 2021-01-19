New Mexico relaxes restrictions for college sports, Aggies can return home

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — After spending more than 70 days at the Arizona Grand in Phoenix, both New Mexico State’s basketball teams can finally return home to Las Cruces and the Pan American Center.

State has amended "COVID-Safe Practices for Intercollegiate Sports" guidelines.



College sports meeting testing protocols — UNM Lobo & NMSU Aggie teams have been doing so — CAN RETURN AND PRACTICE IN NM.



No games. No HS or youth sports news yet.



Updates coming on @ABQJournal. pic.twitter.com/jiJLrU904K — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) January 19, 2021

In an announcement made by the Office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday, the state will now allow intercollegiate athletics to practice in the state by amending their COVID-safe practices for college sports. Per Albuquerque Journal’s Geoff Grammer, the ruling is contingent on the continuation of strict testing procedures.

New Mexico State is currently testing their student-athletes three times per week.

Up until this point, a school’s ability to practice was based on virus cases and positivity rate of the counties in which those schools resided in. Las Cruces has been in the red since the start of basketball season, which is why the Aggies have not been permitted to practice in Las Cruces.

The Aggies men’s basketball team relocated to Phoenix in November and have played just three games this season. The NMSU women’s basketball team has since joined the men in Arizona.

NMSU director of athletics Mario Moccia is expected to address the media on Tuesday night. Check back later for more details on this developing story.