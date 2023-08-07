LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – After an extensive back-and-forth that involved the exchanging of arena security plans, the Rio Grande Rivalry between the New Mexico and New Mexico State men’s basketball teams will be played in 2023-24.

The two schools made the announcement on Monday that the games will indeed be played in 2023-24, after they were cancelled in 2022-23. UNM will host the Aggies at The Pit in Albuquerque on Saturday, Dec. 2, with the Lobos making a return trip to Las Cruces on Friday, Dec. 15.

The NMSU women will travel to Albuquerque to face the Lobos in the lone meeting between the two sides on Dec. 2 as well. Times for all three matchups have not yet been set.

The agreement to resume playing the games did not come without some consternation, after a deadly shooting on UNM’s campus involving former NMSU men’s basketball player Mike Peake on the eve of last year’s scheduled game in Albuquerque canceled the series in 2022-23.

UNM wanted a copy of NMSU’s security plans for games at the Pan American Center to ensure the Lobos’ safety in Las Cruces, after multiple violent events last year at rivalry games. In return, NMSU asked for copies of UNM’s security plan for the football game between the two sides in September.

It culminated with the New Mexico Department of Higher Education getting involved and asking the two sides to come together, share security plans and play the games.

UNM and NMSU shared their security plans in early June, seemingly opening the door for the games to be played.