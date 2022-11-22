ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – The Battle of I-25 rivalry won’t be played between the New Mexico State and University of New Mexico men’s basketball teams during the 2022-23 season, UNM officials announced on Tuesday.

The news of the cancellations comes as a result of a deadly shooting at UNM over the weekend that left 19-year-old UNM student Brandon Travis dead and New Mexico State men’s basketball player Mike Peake hospitalized with his injuries. Peake was in Albuquerque for the originally scheduled Nov. 19 game between the Aggies and Lobos at The Pit.

New Mexico Director of Athletics Eddie Nunez said Tuesday that the Nov. 19 game in Albuquerque will not be rescheduled and that the Dec. 3 game between the two sides in Las Cruces has also been cancelled. Nunez said the choice was made out of an abundance of precaution.

New Mexico State officials had not commented on the matter as of Tuesday afternoon, but a Zoom press conference with NMSU chancellor Dan Arvizu, athletic director Mario Moccia and Dean of Students Ann Goodman has been scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Nunez said that the decision to cancel the men’s basketball games this season was mutually agreed upon by administrators from both schools.

“There was no hesitation on their part; they understood,” Nunez said of the conversations with NMSU brass. “They also had to look at themselves and say can we do what is necessary in such a short turnaround, to just have a game the way they have games, I don’t know if it’s at the level we’d expect or hope it would be. He understood that and agreed and said those are things they’d continue to work on.”

Nunez went on to say that the scheduled Dec. 11 women’s basketball game in Albuquerque between NMSU and UNM will go on as scheduled for now.

He called it, “the first step,” of the healing process between the two schools.

“We will review from now until that game everything we need to to make sure we have everything in place,” Nunez said. “Yes it will be the first time the rivalry is played but it’s an opportunity for our fans and their fans to show the country that we can come together and do this right.”

NMSU released a Q&A of media questions on Monday and when asked about the status of the Battle of I-25, the school didn’t yet have an answer, leading to Tuesday’s UNM press conference where the cancellations of the men’s basketball games were announced.

This is the second time in three seasons that the Aggies and Lobos won’t meet on the men’s basketball court. The series was cancelled during the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.