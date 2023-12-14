ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – The Isleta New Mexico Bowl is a big moment for the entire New Mexico State football program, but for the Aggies’ 12 Land of Enchantment natives on the roster, it means that much more.

The list of New Mexicans on the Aggies roster includes star quarterback Diego Pavia and standout offensive lineman Shiyazh Pete. Pavia is playing in his hometown on Saturday vs. Fresno State in the bowl game.

“This is my city. It’s amazing to be back home. It’s going to be amazing to do it in front of the hometown crowd,” Pavia said.

Pavia was barely recruited out of high school at Albuquerque’s Volcano Vista, something that has driven him ever since, first to New Mexico Military Institute and now with the Aggies.

Chad Wallin, his football coach at Volcano Vista, still follows Pavia’s every move on the field and can’t wait for Saturday.

“He’s a New Mexican. He’s a tough, gritty kid that everybody overlooks and all of a sudden he’s beating you by two touchdowns,” Wallin said. “Besides his family, I don’t know that there’s anyone that’s a bigger fan of the kid. It’s going to be exciting watching him play in a big bowl game on that field in front of a big crowd.”

For Shiyazh Pete, he’s got something bigger than just New Mexico roots driving him. Pete is a member of Navajo Nation, one of the few Native Americans playing FBS Division I college football.

Pete proudly told said that the New Mexico Bowl will be broadcast in Navajo across the reservation on Saturday, including in his hometown of Shiprock, NM. His impact and the impact of all the New Mexicans playing in the Land of Enchantment’s bowl isn’t lost on NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia.

“I could just tell when I saw Shiyazh get off the bus, he was just beaming because this is his state. Certainly Diego, this is his city. It certainly means more when you have kids that are from New Mexico,” Moccia said.

Pavia said that he made it his mission to never lose to rival New Mexico while he’s at NMSU; this week, he’s extending that to the Lobos stadium, too.

He’ll get his chance on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. MT vs. Fresno State in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl on ESPN.