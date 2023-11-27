LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New court dates for the three former New Mexico State men’s basketball players charged with multiple felony crimes have been set for Monday, Dec. 18 in New Mexico’s Third Judicial District Court, records show.

Doctor Bradley and Deshawndre Washington, both 22 years old, were arraigned in court last Wednesday, both pleading not guilty to 13 felonies, including second degree criminal sexual penetration and multiple counts of false imprisonment.

Initial status hearings have been scheduled for both defendants for Monday, Dec. 18. They are required by the court to appear in person, per the conditions of their release at their arraignments last week. Bradley is currently living in Los Angeles and Washington is in Chicago.

Kim Aiken Jr., meanwhile, still has yet to be arraigned on the 11 felony crimes he is charged with. Aiken Jr., 24, was not present for the trio’s scheduled arraignment last Wednesday because he is playing professional basketball in Luxembourg and couldn’t get back to Las Cruces in time. Because he was absent against the court’s order, Judge Douglas Driggers issued a $20,000 bench warrant for Aiken’s arrest.

Aiken’s attorney Lara Smalls filed a motion to quash the bench warrant on Monday and a hearing on that motion has also been scheduled for Dec. 18 at the same time as Bradley and Washington’s status hearing.

Smalls told reporters last week that she would ask the court for a hearing date that would allow Aiken Jr. to have time to make plans to appear in person.

“Mr. Aiken is in no way trying to avoid these charges. He is seeking justice in this matter,” Smalls said last week. Bradley, Washington and their attorneys declined comment.

Bradley and Washington signed waivers of extradition, meaning they must return to New Mexico for any future court dates if it is requested of them. If they do not appear in person for future court dates, New Mexico Assistant Attorney General John Duran said bench warrants would be issues for their arrests, too.

Bradley and Washington were charged with 13 felony crimes and Aiken Jr. was indicted on 11 felony charges after a seven-month investigation by the New Mexico Attorney General’s office.

The charges against Bradley and Washington, if convicted, carry a maximum sentence of 27 years in prison, along with a $25,000 fine; for Aiken, a maximum sentence would be 24 years in prison, with a $25,000 fine, if convicted. The count of second degree criminal sexual penetration also carries with it the requirement to register as a sex offender, according to the Attorney General.