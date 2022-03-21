LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — With Chris Jans now headed to Mississippi State to become the Bulldogs’ next men’s basketball head coach, New Mexico State is now in search of a new head coach of their own. Director of Athletics Mario Moccia is putting together a list of candidates who will interview for the position later this week.

This will be Moccia’s third men’s basketball hire in six years, and while interviews take place, he is looking for one important characteristic for this position: fit.

“I think, first are foremost, it has to be a fit. Fit, fit, fit. The thing I despise most is winning the press conference. When the press conference is over, that’s when it’s time to get to work,” said Moccia. It has to be a fit — fit for the institution, fit for our resources, and fit for the type of student-athletes that we have and have won with historically.”

Current players, former players, and even Jans himself has put their weight behind NMSU associate head coach James Miller. Miller has been on the Aggies coaching staff the past four years, and has head coaching experience at the junior college level at New Mexico Junior College. Jans called it a “no brainer” for NMSU to hire Miller on Sunday, saying he’d be a home run hire for the Aggies. Moccia said he would be given an opportunity.

“If James Miller is interested, he will be an automatic finalist for the position,” said Moccia. “I don’t think it would surprise you to let you know that we have certainly done our research in advance of this moment. I do it every year because you have to be prepared. Obviously, I thought this was one where it was definitely a possibility [of Jans leaving for another job].”

While Miller’s name has gotten the most buzz in the early stages of the coaching search, Moccia has promised to do his due diligence in conducting a national search for Jans’ replacement. Northwest Florida State just won the National Junior College National Championship under the guidance of Greg Heiar, who worked with Jans and Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes at Wichita State. Heiar’s name has been tossed around on social media as a possible candidate, as has Creighton assistant Ryan Miller, who was a finalist when NMSU hired Jans back in 2017.

There is also buzz surrounding former Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall, who resigned in 2020 following an internal investigation into allegations of physical, verbal abuse against ex-players. This would be a case where Moccia wouldn’t “win the press conference,” but he has been known to give second chances the way he did with Jans, and look how that one turned out.

With NMSU moving to Conference USA in 2023, the Aggies need a hire who can continue to raise championship banners inside the Pan American Center.

