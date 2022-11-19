COLUMBIA, Mo. – A tough test on the road for New Mexico State football was to be expected. In the early stages, the Aggies once again proved that they could play with any team in the country, before Missouri (5-6, 2-5 SEC) pulled away for a 45-14 victory.



The Aggies (4-6) battled with the SEC foe through the first quarter. Diego Pavia had the offense firing on all cylinders before a dropped pass on fourth-and-two halted the momentum. On the following drive, Missouri found the end zone on a 12-yard touchdown pass to go up seven.



From there, NM State and Missouri would battle for the remainder of the quarter. Heading into the second frame, the Aggies trailed by just seven.



Nonetheless, Missouri rattled off 14 unanswered points in the second quarter. The Tigers got a pair of touchdowns with one on the ground and one through the air.



After halftime, the Tigers opened the scoring once again with a 5-yard rush by Cody Schrader, his second score of the day.



Star Thomas broke the scoring drought for the Aggies with 4:29 remaining in the third quarter. Taking a pitch from Pavia, Thomas powered his way into the end zone for a ten-yard score. Thomas become the first Aggie to rush for a touchdown against a Power Five opponent since Josh Adkins on August 31, 2019 against No. 23 Washington State.



A 40-yard interception return for a touchdown gave Missouri a 42-7 lead. Replacing Pavia at quarterback, the first drive by Gavin Frakes also ended in an interception. The Tigers capped off the ensuing drive with a 43-yard field goal.



Following a forced fumble by Missouri native Sterling Webb, Frakes managed to bounce back, leading a five-play, 44-yard scoring drive. On the final play, Frakes called his own number and ran for a 13-yard touchdown.



The Aggies will once again hit the road to take on Liberty next weekend. With a 10:00 a.m. MT kickoff from Lynchburg, fans can find all of the action on ESPN+.



