Miller elevated to NMSU Associate Head Coach

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State head men’s basketball coach Chris Jans announced Thursday the promotion of James Miller to associate head coach.

“James is a young, rising star in our profession and has been a wonderful addition to our coaching staff,” said Jans. “His well-rounded skill set and wide range of experience has proven to be invaluable to our program.”

Miller’s impact on the team was immediate after his arrival to the City of Crosses with the Aggies posting a program record in wins with a 30-5 overall mark. NM State also had a 19-game win-streak during the season that spanned over three months and finally snapped in the first round of the NCAA Tournament where the Aggies nearly upset No. 5 Auburn in the waning moments of the game.

In addition, the Aggies claimed both the regular-season and conference tournament championships for the second-straight year en route to their 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance.

His familiarity with the Land of Enchantment having served as an assistant at New Mexico Junior College (2009-12) before taking the helm (2012-15) has helped Miller on the recruiting trail as well. During his tenure in Hobbs, N.M., Miller coached recent NBA Champion Chris Boucher and helped with his development – which led to him earning a roster spot with the Oregon Ducks before navigating his way into the NBA ranks.