Lou Henson, NMSU’s all-time winningest coach, dies at 88

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Lou Henson, New Mexico State University’s (NMSU) all-time winningest coach, died Saturday at the age of 88 — NMSU director of athletics Mario Moccia confirmed to KTSM 9 Sports on Wednesday. The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois, was the first to report Henson’s passing.

According to the News-Gazette, Henson’s death went unannounced this past weekend and he was buried Wednesday morning at Roselawn Cemetery in Champaign. The family’s wish was to keep his death private due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, which limits large gatherings for occasions such as funerals.

Since the news of his death broke on Wednesday morning, Henson’s memory and legacy is being shared across the college basketball landscape on social media.

One of the greatest Aggies and one greatest basketball coaches of all-time has passed away.



We love you Coach, and our thoughts are with the Henson family.#RIPLouHenson // 🐐 pic.twitter.com/BdhzqNzP0z — NM State Aggies (@NMStateAggies) July 29, 2020

Very sad day @NMStateAggies NATION w/ the passing of @NMStateMBB iconic head coach Lou Henson! Blessed to have known him! Friend, advisor, landlord & much more! Prayers to Mary and their family! Fortunate to attend his College 🏀 HOF ceremony & Final Four https://t.co/KcOuyT0wng pic.twitter.com/bBLzwszeEz — Mario Moccia (@MarioMocciaNMSU) July 29, 2020

One of a kind person and a HOF 🏀 Coach. Thoughts & prayers to Mary, Lori & the rest of the Henson family. They couldn’t have been nicer or more helpful to my family and I. RIP to the best #Aggie Coach ever. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ARXayFzcQQ — Chris Jans (@coachchrisjans) July 29, 2020

A sad day as we mourn the passing of Lou Henson, the greatest coach in Illini history. My thoughts are with Mary, their family & the hundreds of players who were led by such a tremendous man & coach.



Rest In Peace to the best to ever wear the orange jacket; we’ll miss you Coach. pic.twitter.com/UNiQhxAuWC — Brad Underwood (@CoachUnderwood) July 29, 2020

"He is remembered not only for his team's success on the court, but also for his personal grace and sense of humor."



The @B1GMBBall community has lost a legend. Lou Henson – the winningest head coach in @IlliniMBB history – passed away at the age of 88. pic.twitter.com/A5GQgoNpAP — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 29, 2020

The greatest Illinois Basketball coach of all-time and University of Illinois icon.



Rest In Peace, Lou Hensonhttps://t.co/Cd94gTvckl — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) July 29, 2020

Henson coached a half-century, dating back to his days at Las Cruces High School where he led the Bulldawgs to three state championships. In 1966, he became the head coach at NMSU, his alma mater. In 1970, Henson guided the Aggies to the Final Four, the only Final Four appearance in program history.

In 1975, Henson jumped to the Big Ten with the University of Illinois. In 21 years with the Fighting Illini, Henson garnered 423 wins. His best Fighting Illini team was the 1988-89 squad that won a school-record 31 games and went to the Final Four.

Henson returned to NMSU in 1997 as the interim head coach after Neil McCarthy was fired before the start of the season. Henson saw it as giving back to the university he loved and accepted the interim position with a salary of $1 per month. Henson was given his old job back on a more permanent basis after a successful season and he continued to coach at NMSU until his health began to deteriorate. He retired midway through the 2004-05 season after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkins-lymphoma.

Henson finished his coaching career with 779 career wins, which ranks 16th in Division I men’s basketball history. He is the all-time winningest coach at Illinois and NMSU. Henson was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005.