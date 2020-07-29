Lou Henson, NMSU’s all-time winningest coach, dies at 88

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Lou Henson, New Mexico State University’s (NMSU) all-time winningest coach, died Saturday at the age of 88 — NMSU director of athletics Mario Moccia confirmed to KTSM 9 Sports on Wednesday. The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois, was the first to report Henson’s passing.
According to the News-Gazette, Henson’s death went unannounced this past weekend and he was buried Wednesday morning at Roselawn Cemetery in Champaign. The family’s wish was to keep his death private due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, which limits large gatherings for occasions such as funerals.
Since the news of his death broke on Wednesday morning, Henson’s memory and legacy is being shared across the college basketball landscape on social media.
Henson coached a half-century, dating back to his days at Las Cruces High School where he led the Bulldawgs to three state championships. In 1966, he became the head coach at NMSU, his alma mater. In 1970, Henson guided the Aggies to the Final Four, the only Final Four appearance in program history.
In 1975, Henson jumped to the Big Ten with the University of Illinois. In 21 years with the Fighting Illini, Henson garnered 423 wins. His best Fighting Illini team was the 1988-89 squad that won a school-record 31 games and went to the Final Four.
Henson returned to NMSU in 1997 as the interim head coach after Neil McCarthy was fired before the start of the season. Henson saw it as giving back to the university he loved and accepted the interim position with a salary of $1 per month. Henson was given his old job back on a more permanent basis after a successful season and he continued to coach at NMSU until his health began to deteriorate. He retired midway through the 2004-05 season after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkins-lymphoma.
Henson finished his coaching career with 779 career wins, which ranks 16th in Division I men’s basketball history. He is the all-time winningest coach at Illinois and NMSU. Henson was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005.