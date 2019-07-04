Lofton to play in NBA Summer League with Bucks

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State standout Zach Lofton will tip-off NBA Summer League play on Friday with the Milwaukee Bucks. The team made the move official on Thursday.

Lofton played with the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Summer League last year (2018), averaging 10.8 points per game. He poured in 21 points against the Los Angeles Lakers in the final Summer League game.

The 6’4 combo guard signed a two-way contract in October with the Pistons, splitting time between Detroit and their NBA G-League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive. He made his NBA debut with the Pistons on October 17, 2018.

Lofton helped lead the Aggies to a WAC Tournament championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance in his lone season in Las Cruces in 2017-2018. He was named WAC Newcomer of the Year, averaging 20.1 points per game. He shot 38% from beyond the arc.

The Bucks will play the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday to open Summer League play in Las Vegas, Nevada.