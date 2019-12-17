Lobos thump Aggies in rivalry loss, 107-53

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KTSM) – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team fell to New Mexico 107-53 at ‘The Pit’ in Albuquerque on Monday night.

The game started off a defensive struggle with neither side scoring a bucket until the Lobos (8-4) broke through at the 7:29 mark. After Aaliyah Prince got the Aggies (3-8) on the board, New Mexico closed out the quarter on a 17-4 run to lead 21-6 through one period.

Adenike Aderinto got two quick buckets to start the second quarter and cut the deficit to 21-10. However, just like in the first meeting, the Lobos started to get hot from three. UNM drilled five threes in the quarter and NM State trailed 44-20 at halftime.

Coming out of the break New Mexico went on an 9-3 run to stretch its lead to 30, 53-23, to put the game out of reach. As the quarter went on, the Aggies were unable to stop the Lobos from deep as they made five more in the third to lead 78-37 after three. The fourth quarter was more of the same and New Mexico State fell 107-53.

Gia Pack led the way for the Aggies with an 18-point, 12-rebound, double-double. Aderinto added nine points and eight boards. New Mexico shot the lights, going 17-34 from three, while NM State went 1-9 from behind the arc.

New Mexico State now hosts Arizona State at the Pan American Center for Kids Day on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m.