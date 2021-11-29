LIVE: Jerry Kill officially named next head football coach at NM State

TCU interim head coach Jerry Kill, center, directs his team during an NCAA college football game against Baylor in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia, along with other school officials, will introduce Jerry Kill as NMSU’s next head football coach at a press conference on Monday afternoon. Kill is the 35th head coach in program history.

Kill just finished up his interim tenure at TCU. He was the head coach at Southern Illinois while Moccia was the athletic director. Kill has not been a full-time head coach since 2015 when health concerns forced him to step down at Minnesota. He led the Gophers football program to three bowl games in five years.

Moccia talked about his long-distance, multi-year relationship over the weekend when it was announced that former NMSU head football coach, Doug Martin, would not have his expiring contract renewed.

“I’ve certainly worked directly with him [Kill],” said Moccia. “Southern Illinois is a unique community where you know a lot of the boosters, donors and supporters. I’ve certainly kept in touch with him and his staff throughout the years.”

Jason Groves of the Las Cruces Sun News was the first to report the hiring.

