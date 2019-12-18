List of players NMSU football signed for 2020 season

DENVER, CO (KTSM) - After a two-game stretch that saw him help lead the New Mexico State men's basketball team to its first true road win of the year, senior guard Trevelin Queen took home the title of Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Men's Basketball Player of the Week. The league office made the announcement via a press release Monday morning.

It marked the first time in Queen's collegiate career that he collected the title of WAC Player of the Week and Monday was also the first time an Aggie players took home a weekly honor since Jan. 21, 2019, when Eli Chuha laid claim to the honor.

Hailing from Glen Burnie, Md., Queen showed off his versatility in each of the Aggies' non-conference tilts last week, beginning at Magness Arena where he finished with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting to go along with five rebounds, three steals and a career-best seven assists. Thanks to the Queen's efforts against Denver, the Aggies picked up their first true road victory of the year and secured their second-straight victory in a Summit League/WAC Challenge tilt.