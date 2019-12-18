List of players NMSU football signed for 2020 season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Football programs across the country are announcing it’s early signing class and NMSU is no different.
Here is a look at the Aggies signing class for next year:
|Name
|Position
|Hometown
|Previous School
|Camden Chustz
|OL
|Denham Springs, La.
|Coffeyville CC
|Lazarus Williams
|DE
|Olympia, Wash.
|New Mexico Military Institute
|Jalyne McFall
|WR
|Los Angeles
|Village Christian HS
|Daemahni Williams
|CB
|San Jacinto, Calif.
|New Mexico Military Institute
|Stephawn Townsend
|OL
|Fresno, Calif.
|Fresno City College
|Rich Hall
|S
|Pompano Beach, Fla.
|Independence CC
|Xavier Hinkle
|CB
|Liberty, Mo.
|Butler CC
|Justin Stinson
|DB
|Chandler, Ariz.
|Valley Christian HS
|Devlin Kirklin
|S
|Lexington, Miss.
|Holmes CC