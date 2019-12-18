Live Now
List of players NMSU football signed for 2020 season

NMSU

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Football programs across the country are announcing it’s early signing class and NMSU is no different.

Here is a look at the Aggies signing class for next year:

NamePositionHometownPrevious School
Camden ChustzOLDenham Springs, La.Coffeyville CC
Lazarus WilliamsDEOlympia, Wash.New Mexico Military Institute
Jalyne McFallWRLos AngelesVillage Christian HS
Daemahni WilliamsCBSan Jacinto, Calif. New Mexico Military Institute
Stephawn TownsendOLFresno, Calif.Fresno City College
Rich HallSPompano Beach, Fla. Independence CC
Xavier HinkleCBLiberty, Mo.Butler CC
Justin StinsonDBChandler, Ariz.Valley Christian HS
Devlin KirklinSLexington, Miss.Holmes CC

