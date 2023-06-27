LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A lawsuit filed by two former New Mexico State basketball players against two of their former coaches and three former teammates was “dismissed with prejudice,” according to court records, and settled on Tuesday.

Details of the settlement were not immediately made public.

According to state of New Mexico court records, lawsuits against New Mexico State University’s Board of Regents; former head coach Greg Heiar and associate head coach Dominique Taylor; and former NMSU players Kim Aiken Jr., Doctor Bradley and Deshawndre Washington have been settled. They were initially filed in April by former NMSU players Deuce Benjamin and Shakiru Odunewu and Deuce’s father, William Benjamin.

The case was settled and dismissed with prejudice, effectively meaning that the defendants cannot be sued under the same circumstances again, because the case was settled. Heiar was fired on Feb. 14 after the allegations initially surfaced; Taylor and the three players were not retained by the school.

“Certainly I hope that behavior radically changes and that no one ever sees what my clients saw in the locker room at NMSU,” said Joleen K. Youngers, an attorney for the Benjamins and Odunewu. We’re very pleased that the university recognized the harm to our clients, recognized and took responsibility for the case.”

An attorney for Heiar, Raul Carrillo Jr., told KTSM on Tuesday that Heiar had been dropped from the lawsuit and was never deposed or interviewed, as the plaintiffs had elected not to proceed with Heiar in the lawsuit. Carrillo also told KTSM Heiar did not have to pay any money as part of the settlement.

“Coach Heiar’s version of events was never publicly discussed because he was never interviewed by his former employer, NMSU, or by the attorneys for the plaintiffs,” Carrillo Jr. said in a statement sent to KTSM. “There was no investigation by any agency or group which provided Coach Heiar with the ability to respond to any allegations – all of which he denies. Coach Heiar is pleased to have this chapter behind him, and looks forward to returning to coaching,”

Joleen K. Youngers, the lawyer representing the plaintiffs, said Heiar was not interviewed because the case was settled as a whole. Youngers also said that the state’s risk management department covers employees and entities of the state when it comes to lawsuits.

“New Mexico State University is insured and their insurance covers people who work for them, are agents for them and so on. We have settled the case,” Youngers said.

Youngers also said either NMSU or risk management of the State of New Mexico would be disclosing the terms of the settlement, per an agreement between the two sides. KTSM has also requested a copy of the settlement.

The case was also referred to the New Mexico Attorney General’s office to be investigated for possible criminal charges. A spokesperson for the A.G.’s office told KTSM on Tuesday that the Attorney General will still be pursuing the case, as long as any alleged victims continue to cooperate with the case.

Former NMSU player Deuce Benjamin, his father William Benjamin Sr. and former NMSU player Shakiru Odunewu filed a lawsuit against the NMSU Board of Regents; former head coach Greg Heiar and former associate head coach Dominique Taylor; and former NMSU players Kim Aiken Jr., Doctor Bradley and Deshawndre Washington on April 19.

The lawsuit made multiple allegations of sexual assault, harassment and hazing against the three players that occurred from July of 2022 until February of 2023. It also alleged that Heiar and Taylor were made aware of the allegations as early as Nov. 12, 2022, and did nothing to stop them from taking place and did not report them to the proper authorities.

This is a developing story.