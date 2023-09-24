HONOLULU (KTSM) – Matthew Shipley drilled a 24-yard field goal as time expired and Hawai’i defeated New Mexico State 20-17 on Saturday night.

The Aggies fell to 2-3 on the season with the defeat, while the Rainbow Warriors improved to 2-3. NMSU was outscored 17-0 in the second half, after leading the game 17-3 at halftime.

Rainbow Warriors quarterback Brayden Schager engineered three clutch second half scoring drives to get Hawai’i the win, including back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter to tie and then win the game. His three-yard touchdown toss to Koali Nishigaya tied the game with 7:19 left in the game.

From there, NMSU had a chance to take the lead, but the Aggies’ drive to try to win stalled after just six plays and 25 yards, leading to a punt and the subsequent 11 play, 65-yard drive by Hawai’i to win the game.

Diego Pavia was 9-15 for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Aggies and added 97 yards rushing as well. Running backs Monte Watkins and Star Thomas caught the touchdown passes from Pavia in the defeat.

NMSU will have a bye week next week, before hosting FIU on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Hawai’i is on the road at UNLV next Saturday night.