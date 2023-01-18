LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Greg Heiar and New Mexico State fell to 7-11 and 0-6 in WAC play with last Saturday’s loss at home to UT-Arlington.

It marks the Aggies’ first 0-6 start to conference play since 1954-55, when NMSU was coached by Presley Askew and played in the Border Athletic Conference.

On Thursday night, the Aggies will make the trek to play Southern Utah University for the second time this season. The Thunderbirds are 13-6, 5-1 in the WAC, good for third place in the league. They beat NMSU 79-75 back on Dec. 28 in Las Cruces.

After last Saturday’s defeat, NMSU is in last place in the WAC, the only team in the league without a win in conference play. A loss to SUU on Thursday would NMSU’s seventh in a row.

“This is uncharted territory for this university, for men’s basketball, for our fans, for this community, for everyone that supports this basketball program,” NM State men’s basketball head coach Greg Heiar said. “This is something that I and we have to figure out. I’m sick for Aggie Nation.”

The Aggies and Thunderbirds will tip off at 7 p.m. MT on Thursday night in Cedar City. The last time NMSU last lost seven straight games in a season in 2010-11.