LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Greg Heiar and New Mexico State fell to 7-13 and 0-8 in WAC play with last weekend’s embarrassing trip to Utah.

The Aggies lost games to Southern Utah and Utah Tech by 35 points and 13 points, respectively, digging themselves an even deeper hole at the bottom of the WAC standings.

It marks the Aggies’ first 0-8 start to conference play since 1954-55, when NMSU was coached by Presley Askew and started 0-9 while playing in the Border Athletic Conference.

On Saturday afternoon, the Aggies will make the trek back to the Beehive State to play Utah Valley for the first time this season. The Wolverines are currently 16-6, 7-2 in the WAC, tied for second place.

NMSU is still the only team in the league without a win in WAC play, but Heiar told KTSM on Thursday that he thinks they’re one win away from potentially making a run.

I honestly think we’ve dug a hole so deep that we’ve sprung water and we have to cap the hole,” Heiar said. “That first win that we get, I feel like that’s the cap and then the hole will start to fill in. When you dig a deep hole, it sets up to build something big.”

NMSU and Utah Valley will tip off at 2 p.m. on Saturday.