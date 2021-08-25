KTSM’s Shields, Favela named 2021 NMSU football sideline reporters

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – NM State Athletics and NM State Sports Properties have named Stephanie Shields and NM State graduate Tatiana Favela to serve as the 2021 TV sideline reporters sponsored by Memorial Medical Center.

“We’re thrilled to have Stephanie and Tatiana join our TV broadcast team,” director of broadcasting Adam Young said.

“Having a sideline reporter will bring a new element to our telecasts and enhance what we already feel is a top-notch television production that is produced in-house. We would also like to thank Memorial Medical Center for their partnership that includes sponsoring all Sideline Reports,” Young added.

Coming to a 📺near you!



Aggie fans please welcome your 2021 football sideline reporters sponsored by Memorial Medical Center!



🔗- https://t.co/q5nJ9akmGT#AggieUp | 🏈 pic.twitter.com/wVQLBwSu0l — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) August 25, 2021

A member of the KTSM team since Sept. 2018, Shields was born and raised in nearby El Paso, Texas. Shields is a general news reporter and also serves as a fill-in sports anchor. The reporter will handle the sideline duties for the Aggies first three contests of the season, beginning with Saturday night’s Battle of I-10.

Favela, was also born and raised in El Paso where she graduated from Coronado High School. The KTSM veteran graduated from NM State back in 2015, and will handle the sideline duties for the Aggies contests against Utah State (Nov. 6) and UMass (Nov. 27).

The action all gets started this Saturday when the Aggies host rival UTEP for the 98th installment of the Battle of I-10 rivalry. Young and color commentator Danny Knee return for their fifth consecutive season as the television booth for Aggie football. Kick-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. and fans can catch the game on Bally Sports Arizona, Comcast NM and FloFootball.