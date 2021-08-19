Kizer scores golden goal to lift NMSU to 2-1 win over ACU in season opener

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Playing under the lights in their first night [home] game since 2011, New Mexico State received a golden goal from Corey Kizer in overtime to lift the Aggies to a 2-1 win over Abilene Christian in their season opener on Thursday night.

“Our players have worked so hard to get to this spot and to see people come out and support, cheer and to work hard for them,” said NMSU head coach Rob Baarts. “They got us through to the point where when overtime came, there was no way we were losing that game.”

OT | GGGGOOOOOAAALLLL!!!! Corey is GOLDEN and the Aggies pick up the W 2-1!!!!#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/Uz0VZEUXSJ — NM State Soccer (@NMStateWSOC) August 20, 2021

Xitlaly Hernandez scored her eighth goal of her career to put NMSU on the board first in the second half. With the goal, Hernandez moved into the 10th spot on the Aggies’ all-time goal list.

The Wildcats would put home the equalizer in the 78th minute when Christina Arteaga found Natalie Jones for the goal, which would ultimately force overtime.

The extra period didn’t last long. Freshman Thalia Chaverria played a long ball from the backline to a streaking Jocelyn Tallent-Burleson who beat two Wildcat defenders and found Kizer inside the six-yard box for the game-winner in the 93rd minute.

NMSU will now hit the road, beginning a six-match road swing at UC Davis on Friday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m. MT.