Kirby makes first hire to NMSU baseball coaching staff with Pritchard

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State head baseball coach Mike Kirby made his first hire since taking the helm of the Aggie baseball program, hiring Michael Pritchard as an assistant coach.

“I couldn’t more excited to welcome Mike Pritchard to the Aggie family!” said Kirby. “Mike has tremendous character and brings a great deal of energy, enthusiasm and a tremendous work ethic to the clubhouse. His teaching ability and the way he connects with players is really special.”

Pritchard comes to Las Cruces with some familiarity with Kirby after spending the last two seasons as a graduate assistant at Nebraska. He also played for the Huskers from 2011-2014. Before returning as a graduate assistant, Pritchard played in the Minor Leagues from 2014-2016 in the St. Louis Cardinals farm system.

“Thank you to coach Kirby and New Mexico State Athletics for this incredible opportunity,” said Pritchard. “I am fired up to work with the current and future Aggies and can’t wait to get on the field with the club!”

While in Lincoln, Pritchard garnered All-America honors in 2012, as well as All-Big Ten honors three times during his career – including a pair of first-team honors in 2012 and 2014. He was a second-team selection in 2013.

During his collegiate career, Pritchard hit .339 with 251 hits, which is the sixth-most in program history. His 45 doubles are also tied for 10th in Nebraska history.

The Omaha, Nebraska product signed an undrafted free agent deal with the St. Louis Cardinals out of college and had stops with the Gulf Coast League Cardinals (Rookie League), State College Spikes (Class A Short Season), and Palm Beach Cardinals (Class A Advanced).