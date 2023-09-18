LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A New Mexico State spokesperson told KTSM on Monday that head football coach Jerry Kill would hold his weekly press conference as scheduled on Tuesday, ahead of the Aggies’ road trip to play Hawaii.

That’s good news and means Kill is feeling a lot better; he missed practices and did not speak with the media last week in the lead-up to the Aggies’ 27-17 win over New Mexico in Albuquerque due to a medical issue.

Kill coached the game vs. the Lobos from the sidelines, but did not speak to the media postgame as he recovered from being, “under the weather.” Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Tim Beck said Kill was tired and worn out from the week.

The Aggies got the win for Kill, moving to 2-0 against the Lobos in his tenure in Las Cruces. It was easily NMSU’s best defensive performance of the season, giving up just 17 points, forcing a turnover and racking up a sack and six tackles for loss.

NMSU defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling appears to have ironed out his defensive rotation and Aggies’ defensive back Myles Rowser changed the course of the game with a forced fumble in the first quarter, as UNM was going in to score, already leading 3-0. Instead, the Aggies marched down the field for a touchdown.

“The fumble was huge because we went down and scored. Great job of getting the turnover and those are so important. Their first drive was about seven and a half minutes long. So right away the game was shortened,” Beck said postgame.

Elsewhere, NMSU kicker Ethan Albertson was named the Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week for his work vs. the Lobos.

Albertson, a native of San Diego, accounted for nine of the Aggies’ 27 points in the 10-point over rival New Mexico on Saturday night. After a successful PAT early in the second quarter, Albertson was sent out to attempt a 26-yarder with four minutes and 33 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The right-footer connected on the attempt to bring the Aggies even with the Lobos at 10-10.

Perhaps Albertson’s biggest impact in the Rio Grande Rivalry came with 1:20 left in the third quarter as a 12-play Aggie drive stalled at the UNM 30-yard line. Albertson entered the game to attempt his longest field goal of the season at 47 yards. The kick sailed through the center of the uprights to put NM State ahead by two scores.

NMSU will try to win a second straight game on the road at Hawaii on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 10 p.m. MT in Honolulu.