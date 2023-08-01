LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State is now one week into fall camp in year two under head coach Jerry Kill. Coming off a Quick Lane Bowl win last fall, the Aggies are hoping to surprise their new opponents in Conference USA in 2023.

So far, Kill likes NMSU’s progress as they get ready for their first scrimmage on Wednesday morning, followed by a second scrimmage on Saturday to get an even better look at the progress of the new roster.

Overall, Kill said on Tuesday that the Aggies are in a good place after seven practices.

“We’re a lot farther along than we were last year at this time because we’ve been through it. I think any time you’ve been through something once, the second year is easier,” Kill said. “The players you’ve retained know what you expect and they teach the other kids that. Our guys have been really good teammates.”

Jerry Kill said New Mexico State will scrimmage twice this week: tomorrow and Saturday. One week into fall camp, Kill likes the Aggies progress, especially defensively in the linebacking corps and secondary where they had to replace a decent amount of production. pic.twitter.com/fJdJxNFOot — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 1, 2023

The offense is in a good place with returning quarterback Diego Pavia, a stacked backfield with running backs like Star Thomas and Ahmonte Watkins, a talented receiving corps and four starters on the offensive line.

It’s the defense that Kill was worried about entering fall camp, after losing major contributors from the 2022 squad in linebackers Trevor Brohard and Chris Ojoh, defensive linemen Lazarus Williams and Lama Lavea and defensive back Syrus Dumas, among others.

Second-year defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling coached the Aggies to a top-30 defense in FBS football in 2022 and his complex schemes are now being implemented into what is a very new defense, save for a few select players.

“We’ve got all our different types of calls in, which we didn’t have at this time last year,” said cornerback Andre Seldon. “I feel like the coaches trust us more and we trust them more, so we’re able to do more things.”

The Aggies went about replacing last year’s key cogs with some high-profile transfers. Penn State transfer Jamari Buddin appears ready to step in at the linebacker position and Dion Wilson Jr. came over from Arizona to try to help NMSU’s defensive line.

New Mexico State is now a week into fall camp. Aggies looking for some answers to fill holes on defense from a year ago. More at 6/10 on KTSM.



PS: #36 in crimson at the start of the video is former @RangerFtbl star Angel Munoz. He’s a safety for the Aggies now. pic.twitter.com/2DaHeF8qWs — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 1, 2023

The Michigan transfer Seldon will lead the secondary at one of the cornerback positions, after starting at nickelback for the Aggies in 2022. Helping him out is his buddy from Michigan, safety transfer Myles Rowser, a former four-star recruit and high school All-American.

There will, of course, be other players sliding into new roles as NMSU will have to replace the bulk of its defense, as only four starters return.

That said, Kill was very pleased with that unit’s progress just seven days into fall camp. He’s had a quiet confidence about his team all off-season and that has extended to the defense.

“Our secondary and our linebackers (system) isn’t easy to learn, but they do a good job of teaching it and we go good-on-good all the time so that helps us. I feel good, I really do,” Kill said.

Time will tell if NMSU successfully retooled its defense as it enters 2023. If the Aggies did, they could be a dark horse in CUSA. NMSU will open the new season on Aug. 26 at home vs. UMass at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

Elsewhere in the Borderland football scene on Tuesday, a report surfaced on Twitter that both NMSU and UTEP had, “sent materials,” to the Mountain West Conference and that there was mutual interest between the involved parties, should the Mountain West look to add new teams in what could be a new round of conference realignment around college athletics.

Re: UTEP and the Mountain West: multiple people within the university have told me there has been no contact either way at this time. It’s no secret UTEP would be interested in the MWC, but there hasn’t been any communication between the 2 sides at this time regarding a move. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 1, 2023

However, multiple sources at both New Mexico State and UTEP told KTSM on Tuesday that materials had not been exchanged between the two sides and conversations hadn’t been had regarding the Aggies and Miners as potential candidates to join the Mountain West at this time.

It’s no secret that both UTEP and NMSU have had interest for years in joining the MWC; geographically, it makes sense and both schools have played teams in the modern Mountain West for years in previous iterations of leagues.

Still checking on UTEP, but I've been told by what I'll call a high-ranking New Mexico State source that they have not sent materials to the Mountain West and the MWC has not reached out to them. https://t.co/p8ELGQUl1t — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 1, 2023

For now, though, it’s not something that has been discussed, per sources, and for NMSU in particular, their move to CUSA last month would make an immediate move to the Mountain West difficult because of exit and entrance fees they would have to pay to enter the league (UTEP would also have to make the payments in that scenario).