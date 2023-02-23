LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team took down UT-Arlington 69-60 on Thursday night on Senior Night in Las Cruces.

Molly Kaiser netted a career-high 27 points in the victory, helping NMSU move to 14-14, 9-7 in the WAC with two games left. The Aggies are looking to close the season strong before heading the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas in a couple weeks.

For the seniors🫶



Kaiser – 27 pts (career-high), 11-11 FT

Adams – 12 pts, 8 reb

Grays – 7 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast

NMSU led by over 20 points in the second half, but UT-Arlington refused to go away, keeping the game within reach in the second half.

However, the Aggies were able to pull out the win in the end thanks to Kaiser’s big night.

The Aggies will close out the regular season with a pair of road games in Texas, playing Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and Sam Houston on Thursday, March 2.