Johnson doubtful for New Mexico State after injury in New Mexico game

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The injury bug has bitten New Mexico State football again, just three weeks into the 2021 season.

After losing wide receiver Dominic Gicinto to a broken arm vs. San Diego State, Aggies starting quarterback Jonah Johnson is doubtful for NMSU’s week four home game against FCS foe South Carolina State with an injury to his throwing wrist.

An NMSU spokesperson told KTSM that Johnson had an MRI on Monday and the team will know the full extent of Johnson’s injury later this week. However, the wrist injury is bad enough at this point that it appears unlikely Johnson will play.

Per New Mexico State spokesperson, QB Jonah Johnson listed as doubtful for Saturday's game vs. South Carolina State. Went to specialist today for his right wrist injury, will know more later this week. TBD on NMSU's starter if he can't go; could be Weston Eget or Dino Maldonado. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 13, 2021

The news isn’t that surprising after Johnson exited Saturday’s 34-25 loss to New Mexico in the first half. Sophomore junior college transfer Dino Maldonado stepped in and played in Johnson’s place, leading a pair of second quarter touchdown drives.

Maldonado would certainly be an option for the Aggies if Johnson is unable to play, after going 13-34 for 192 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions vs. the Lobos. He also showed an ability on the ground, rushing for 46 yards on six attempts.

He may not be the only option New Mexico State (0-3) has, though. Redshirt freshman Weston Eget, who competed for the starting job with Johnson in fall camp, could be available, too. Eget has been out since the UTEP game in Week 0 with a knee injury, but there is hope in the Aggies’ camp that he could be available for Saturday vs. South Carolina State.

Eget played well in NMSU’s truncated, two-game spring season, but injuries hit him then, too, as he suffered a leg injury. In his entire NMSU career, he’s 7-17 for 68 yards and a touchdown in two games for the Aggies.

If he’s healthy, New Mexico State would likely turn to Eget, but Maldonado proved to be a valid option if neither Johnson nor Eget are available on Saturday. NMSU head coach Doug Martin is expected to have updates later in the week.

NMSU will host South Carolina State on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Aggie Memorial Stadium.