Jans to return to New Mexico State for 2020-21 season

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – It’s official. New Mexico State men’s basketball head coach Chris Jans is returning to coach the Aggies in 2020-21. Jans taking to twitter on Wednesday afternoon, seemingly withdrawing his name from consideration for the head coaching vacancy at East Tennessee State University.

Sources confirmed to KTSM 9 Sports on Monday that ETSU had interest in Jans for the position and he was in the mix to take over for former Buccaneers head coach Steve Forbes, who left to take the same position at Wake Forest last week.

NMSU Director of Athletics Mario Moccia tells KTSM 9 Sports he spoke with Jans on Wednesday and there is an agreement in place to increase his retention bonus.

In three seasons at NMSU, Jans has led the Aggies to an 83-17 record, including a 42-3 mark against WAC opponents. The Aggies have captured three WAC regular season titles, two WAC Tournament championships to go along with two NCAA Tournament appearances. Jans has been awarded the WAC Coach of the Year award in each of his first three seasons at NMSU.