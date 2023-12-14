ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – On day two of Isleta New Mexico Bowl festivities, New Mexico State and Fresno State both practiced in Albuquerque for the first time in the lead-up to the bowl.

The Aggies and Bulldogs then spent the rest of the day out in the community, making visits to hospitals and schools, before reconvening at the Albuquerque Convention Center for dinner and game night.

NMSU and Fresno State went head-to-head in a game of ‘Survey Says,’ similar to Family Feud, at the Convention Center. The Aggies emerged victorious in the game, which may or may not be an indication of what’s to come in Saturday’s bowl game.

“Everything is competition. Whenever someone else’s name is involved with ours in a competition, we want to win, it doesn’t matter what it is,” said NMSU defensive back Andre Seldon.

The Aggies and Bulldogs will kickoff the 18th Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. on ESPN.