SAN DIEGO, Calif. – New Mexico State fell to Idaho 68-62 Sunday afternoon in a back-and-forth affair that saw both teams trading blows throughout.

NM State (3-5) was the one who jumped out to the early lead, but Idaho (2-4) capitalized from behind the three-point line, especially in the second half, touching the Aggies for 13 threes in the game.

The Aggies will return home this week to prepare for their game against New Mexico on Dec. 11. That game will be the second meeting between the two programs this season. Game time for that one is set for 2 p.m. (MT) from The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M.