Huntley crowned Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week

TYLER, Texas (KTSM) – He’s a man of his word.

Senior running back Jason Huntley predicted three rushing touchdowns against the Miners, and he followed through on that promise. The Aggie tailback has been named Player of the Week by the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award after running for a career-high 191 yards and three scores Saturday, powering NM State to its third consecutive victory over rival UTEP.



The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week and Honorable Mention List was released Tuesday by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler.



Huntley carried the ball 14 times, gaining 13.6 yards per rushing attempt. He ran for 167 yards in the first half alone, scoring twice with touchdowns in the first and second quarters.



He scored the game’s first points, carrying the pigskin 39 yards to the house six minutes into the opening quarter. He followed that up with a 53-yard rushing touchdown with 55 seconds remaining in the second half, giving the Aggies a 14-13 lead entering halftime.



The native of Arlington, Texas, scored his third and final touchdown with two minutes left to play in the third quarter. He finished off a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a seven-yard plunge into the end zone.



Saturday marked Huntley’s fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season and his first multi-touchdown game of the year. He has run for 100 or more yards in three of the last four contests and has scored at least one rushing touchdown in seven of the past eight games.



Huntley is just 15 yards shy of running for 1,000 yards on the year, having gained 985 total rushing yards on 137 carries (7.2 avg.) this season. He has scored nine touchdowns on the ground while also catching 39 passes for 194 yards and two scores.



His nine rushing touchdowns are the most in a single season for an Aggie halfback since Larry Rose III scored 10 times via the ground during the 2017 campaign. With 15 more rushing yards, Huntley will become the 12th tailback in program history since 1954 to run for 1,000 yards in a single season.



The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas high school and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year college.



Huntley and the NM State football team play their game of the season this weekend. The Aggies clash with fellow independent Liberty for the second time in the 2019 campaign at noon MT Saturday, Nov. 30, in Lynchburg, Va.