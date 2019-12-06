Huntley accepts invitation to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Another Aggie standout will have the opportunity to showcase his talents in front of scouts, player personnel staff, general managers and head coaches from all 32 NFL teams.

New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley has accepted an invitation to the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) Collegiate Bowl. The contest is scheduled for January 18, 2020 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

The game will be televised on the NFL Network. Former NFL head coaches Hue Jackson and Marvin Lewis will coach the two teams – American and National.

Huntley is one of the most accomplished running backs in team history. One of only three Aggie tailbacks to earn All-American accolades (2018 Phil Steele Fourth Team All-American), he ran for 2,182 yards in his career, ranking as the seventh-most rushing yards in program history. Huntley’s 18 career rushing scores rank as 11th most in school history.

The Arlington, Texas native rushed for 1,090 yards and nine touchdowns in his senior campaign, running for 100 or more yards in five games during 2019. He is one of 12 Aggie running backs since 1954 to run for 1,000 or more yards in a season.

His average of 7.1 rush yards per carry (min. 91 carries) this season ranks fourth best in the nation. He trails only Clemson’s Travis Etienne (8.6), Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. (8.2) and Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks (7.2).

Huntley is also a weapon catching passes out of the backfield. His 134 career receptions are ninth most in team history, and he finished his collegiate career with a reception in 36 consecutive games.

He is unquestionably one of the most dynamic athletes in the nation, excelling as an all-purpose player. His NCAA-leading three kickoff return touchdowns in 2018 gave him five for his career, setting a new school record.

He finished his collegiate career just two kickoff return touchdowns shy of tying the FBS record of seven, which is held by San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny and Memphis’ Tony Pollard.

Named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list prior to the season, Huntley earned Player of the Week recognition from the committee once this season after running for a career-high 191 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-35 win over rival UTEP on November 23.

Huntley will join Aggie defensive back Ray Buford Jr., who accepted his invitation Monday, at this year’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. It marks the first time in program history that New Mexico State will send two student-athletes to the game.

Huntley and Buford Jr. are also the first Aggies to participate in the contest since defensive back Winston Rose in 2016. Cornerback Jonte Green participated in the 2012 game and was named Defensive MVP after recording four tackles, three pass breakups and an interception.